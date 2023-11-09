Man confesses he started fire to 'kill people' at Olympia mobile home park

Three homes were destroyed and three pets were killed in the mobile home park fire.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash — A 20-year-old Olympia man is held on $150,000 bail after investigators said he confessed to starting a fire to “kill people.”

The Friday night fire gutted three mobile homes, and damaged a fourth, at Olympia’s Tony’s Mobile Home Parks on Martin Way East.

No one was hurt, but two cats and a ferret died in one of the homes, according to the Lacey Fire Department. Eight people are without homes following the fire, according to Lacey Fire Lieutenant Ryan Perz.

The man arrested by deputies Friday appeared before Thurston County Judge John Skinder on Monday afternoon.

Skinder called the allegations surrounding the case “extremely serious.”

According to court documents, the man told Thurston County deputies he set his couch on fire by using his cigarette lighter. Deputies said a roommate told them the man was angry because he put $25,000 into the home and did not get anything in return.

The fire quickly spread to neighboring units, damaging cars, trees and powerlines.

“It was huge," said neighbor Eric Shreckengosh, who watched families evacuating their children from nearby homes.

“My heart sank because kids were being held by their moms," Shreckengosh said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.