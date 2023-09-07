Student who brought gun to Olympia's Capital High School makes first court appearance

The student was carrying a loaded firearm and allegedly reached for the gun when running from officers, court documents state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 15-year-old student who brought a loaded gun to Olympia's Capital High School on Sept. 6 appeared in court on Sept. 7, according to Thurston County Juvenile Court.

According to first appearance documents, the student is accused of possessing a dangerous weapon at school facilities and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The gun was not fired during the incident.

KING 5 is currently not naming the student because he's a juvenile.

On Sept. 6, a nearby resident reported to police they saw the student, standing between two garages, pull something out of a backpack and put the object in his waistband, according to court documents. The student and another young person allegedly got into an argument over the backpack, the resident told police.

The caller told police it appeared to be too small of an object to be a gun, however, police responded to the scene.

After he was seen putting the object in his waistband, the student went to school, documents state. Officers did not detain the student because there was not enough evidence to suggest he had a gun.

Another person then called the school to report that a student may have brought a gun to campus, the documents state, and identified the student.

School administrators attempted to get the student to the school’s officers, but the student “was disregarding staff members’ directives” and was heading toward the gym, documents state.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers contacted the student in the gym, who was sitting on the bleachers with several other students in a gym class. Officers removed the student from the gym to arrest him.

In the hallway when officers attempted to put the student in handcuffs, he jerked his arm away from the officers and sprinted out the door into another hallway, documents state.

During a police chase, officers saw the student allegedly reach for his concealed handgun. An officer tased the student and he was arrested, documents state.

Officers found a compact semi-automatic .22 firearm with a loaded magazine and live rounds inside of it.