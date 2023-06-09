Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Capital High School's first day of classes

No one was hurt, according to Olympia PD.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A teen student at Capital High School (CHS) was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded firearm to campus on the first day of classes, the Olympia Police Department (OPD) said.

OPD says the student was taken into custody and that no one was hurt at the school.

On CHS' website, there was an alert for police activity and then a follow-up alert that said the police activity had cleared.

"There is no longer police activity on campus at Capital High School. School is proceeding as normal. We will have further updates when they become available," the alert said.