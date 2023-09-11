Police find what’s believed to be BB gun in Capital High School bathroom

The incident happened less than a week after another student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police detained four Capital High School students after officers found what they preliminarily believed to be a BB gun in a bathroom on Monday morning.

The exact type of gun that police found has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier in the day, the Olympia Police Department (OPD) got a call from a staff member at Capital High School who reported seeing a handgun passed beneath a stall in one of the school's bathrooms.

Police were called to the campus and detained four male students. The gun was found in a toilet.