Officer shoots, kills man at North Bend park

The shooting happened at Torguson Park late Tuesday night.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — King County detectives are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Bend Tuesday night.

According to preliminary information, some sort of altercation took place at Torguson Park involving a Snoqualmie/North Bend officer and a 33-year-old man.

Shots were fired, and the 33-year-old man died at the scene.

The officer was not injured.

According to initial information from the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), a Snoqualmie/North Bend officer approached a group of people at Torguson Park around 11 p.m. when the 33-year-old man reached for the officer's weapon, and the officer shot and killed him.

However, detectives are still trying to determine whether or not it was actually a group of people or a single individual and whether or not the man did reach for the officer's weapon prior to the shooting.

A spokesperson with the King County Independent Force Investigation Team (FIT), which is involved due to the nature of the incident, said that detectives have received three conflicting stories surrounding the incident.