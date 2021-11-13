Hit-and-run crash leads to shooting in Normandy Park

The vehicle that had been struck in the hit-and-run was chasing the other vehicle to try to get a license plate number when shots were fired, according to police.

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — The passenger of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash shot at the victim's vehicle while fleeing from the scene Friday night, according to the Normandy Police Department.

The initial collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. when one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then attempted to drive away near 16000 1st Avenue S, Normandy Park police said.

The vehicle that had been struck chased the suspect vehicle to try to get a license plate number, according to police. At some point, a passenger in the vehicle that caused the crash fired rounds at the vehicle following them, but didn't hit anyone.

At that point, the vehicle that was struck stopped following.

The vehicle that caused the initial crash lost control and crashed in front of the Normandy Park Ale House in the 19800 block of 1st Avenue S, police said.

The driver tried to run away but was immediately stopped by officers and taken into custody. Normandy Park police said the driver is being investigated for impairment and reckless endangerment.

Two passengers were trapped in the suspect's car following the second crash.

A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The second passenger appeared to suffer a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.