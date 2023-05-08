'We are a community': Neighbors step up to help those affected by fatal Lakewood fire

Two men were killed, nine homes were destroyed and others were severely damaged in the fire on Friday.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Neighbors in a Lakewood mobile home community are working together to help those affected by a fatal fire on Friday.

Two men were killed, nine homes were destroyed and other homes were severely damaged in the fire that broke out at Jamestown Mobile Home Park.

"This is devastating, this is too much," said resident Kristine Mundell. "This is too close to home."

Scorched destruction is what's left of many homes in the community.

"Innocent lives were killed yesterday, and peoples' homes were destroyed. I was grateful that mine was not caught on fire or my mom's," Mundell said.

Mundell has lived in this mobile home park in Lakewood her whole life. She says she has many great memories growing up here, but Friday afternoon's fire could overshadow them.

"Everybody's just struggling, trying to do what their best with a hose, trying to get what they could, to get out of here and do what was best," she said. "But it was intense, it was smoky, it was ashy, it was hot, everything just went up in flames, everything."

Mundell feels for the families impacted, including her brother who lost his home in the fire.

"He has to start all over, the neighbors have to start all over, everybody from here on that got burned up have to start all over. It's sad, it breaks my heart," she said.

The Red Cross was on the scene Saturday to assist those who were impacted by the fire.

Mundell and many others in the community are looking to do what they can to help their neighbors get through this.