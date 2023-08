A fire extended into the Jamestown Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — As many as eight mobile homes are "potentially involved" in a brush fire in Lakewood's Woodbrook neighborhood, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Crews are at the scene of the fire near 146th Street SW and Murray Road where residents have been evacuated.

There are no known injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.