Man accused of starting Bellevue apartment fire charged

Kevin John Wright faces three charges, including first-degree arson.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above aerials were taken Aug. 1 as police and fire crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Bellevue.

The man accused of starting a fire in a Bellevue apartment complex on Aug. 1 was charged Friday.

Kevin John Wright faces charges of arson in the first degree, second-degree robbery and interfering with domestic violence reporting. He remains in King County Jail on $250,000 bail.

According to charging documents, Wright went to an IHOP restaurant and stole a tablet out of a server's hands before fleeing to his father's apartment.

At the apartment, Wright," continued his erratic behavior" as his father attempted to call 911 using his television. Wright damaged the television to stop his father from calling for help, according to charging documents.

Wright's father fled.

When officers arrived, Wright barricaded himself in the apartment and lit a fire that spread to neighboring units.

"The fire placed numerous people in danger, including responding police officers and firefighters," charging documents state. "The defendant's complete disregard for the safety of others is extremely concerning to the state."