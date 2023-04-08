Fire burning in the North Cascades creates smoke plume visible from Puget Sound area

The Sourdough Fire created a large plume of smoke that is visible from the Puget Sound area.

NORTH CASCADE, Wash. — A large, cloudlike formation seen coming from the east on Friday was actually a large plume of smoke created by the Sourdough Fire burning in North Cascades National Park.

According to NASA, the pyrocumulus cloud is a cumulus cloud formed by a rising thermal from a fire, or enhanced by buoyant plume emissions from an industrial combustion process.

The Sourdough Fire is now burning more than 500 acres and is not yet contained. Diablo Lake, Ross Lake Resort and several camping spots are closed for now.

The Sourdough Fire started in late July after a lightning strike and has grown to 534 acres and is 0% contained as of Friday morning, according to Inciweb. A total of 163 personnel are currently fighting the fire, which is burning within the North Cascades National Park.

Fire crews reminded motorists along State Route 20 near the Diablo Dam to not stop their cars on the side of the roadway to take pictures or deploy drones for video.