Ross Lake Resort evacuated as Sourdough Fire remains 0% contained

The fire began in the North Cascades Park in late July.

ROCKPORT, Wash. — The Ross Lake Resort has been evacuated after power was lost Thursday as the Sourdough Fire remains 0% contained, the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team confirms.

Evacuations began Thursday at the resort, although there are no active evacuation orders in effect for the area at this time. The PIO for the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team said people likely won't be able to return to the resort until the firefighting efforts are complete.

The Sourdough Fire started in late July after a lightning strike and has grown to 534 acres and is 0% contained as of Friday morning, according to Inciweb. A total of 163 personnel are currently fighting the fire, which is burning within the North Cascades National Park.

Fire containment lines are continuing to be scouted by personnel on Friday. However, the terrain where the fire is spreading is steep and rugged, making it difficult to access for crews.

Helicopter water drops will continue Friday as attempts to limit spread are ongoing.

Fire crews reminded motorists along State Route 20 near the Diablo Dam to not stop their cars on the side of the roadway to take pictures or deploy drones for video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.