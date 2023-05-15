Man drowns in Lake Sammamish during heat wave

The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered from Lake Sammamish after he drowned over the weekend.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An 18-year-old man drowned in Lake Sammamish during the first heat wave of 2023.

Friends said the man was swimming in the lake on Sunday and they lost sight of him, according to King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Andy Weekley. When the man's friends realized he was missing, they contacted park rangers.

The King County Sheriff's Office received a request for its dive team to help look for him on Sunday at about 9 p.m. The battalion chief advised against a search Sunday night since it was dark and so late in the day. The dive team went out Monday at 9 a.m. to look for the missing swimmer.

The sheriff's office used a remotely-operated vehicle, which is similar to an underwater robot, to search for the man. Once they found his body, divers brought him out of the lake.

The man’s body was taken to the King County Medical Examiner's Office, which will confirm his identity.

Western Washington had its hottest day of the year so far Sunday, recording 89 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A Heat Advisory remains in place until Monday at 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be above average through the week.

Water temperatures in nearby lakes and rivers remain cold – in the 40s and 50s – prompting concerns during the heat wave. The cold temperatures restrict breathing and lower your blood pressure. If a person is not wearing a life jacket they can then drown quickly.

Friends said the man who drowned was a good swimmer, and Lake Sammamish is calm, so they weren't worried about him in the water, Weekley said.

"The cold water, the long days on the water can creep up on you and get the best of you sometimes," Weekley said. "Even some of the best swimmers get cramps, have bad days, swallow water, and it doesn’t take much to turn pretty tragic."

A 14-year-old boy was critically injured after nearly drowning in Green Lake on Saturday. The teen was underwater for approximately five minutes. Civilians gave him life-saving efforts before the Seattle Fire Department arrived.