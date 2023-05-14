Seattle expected to see earliest 90-degree day ever

Seattle is forecast to hit 90 degrees Sunday which is the earliest on record and the first 90-degree day in over eight months.

SEATTLE — The heat continues to build across western Washington and most areas should see the hottest temperatures of this heat wave by this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s from Seattle south, in the Cascade foothills and valleys, across the Southwest Interior, and near coastal Washington as the winds flip offshore and compressional heating spikes temperatures a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Saturday.

Seattle is forecast to hit 90 degrees this afternoon. This would be the first 90-degree day in over eight months and the earliest 90-degree day on record at Sea-Tac. The current record for the earliest 90-degree day is May 17, 2008.

Sunday high-temperature forecast for western Washington

Seattle typically sees its first 90-degree day around July 3, and the Emerald City normally only sees about three days with temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer each year.

A high of 90 today would be the third day of record-breaking heat. The record high today, May 14, is 88 degrees. Seattle saw a new daily high-temperature record on Friday, May 12, when temperatures hit 82, and yesterday, May 13, as temperatures soared to 86.

Saturday, May 13 Seattle Almanac

Many other areas also saw daily record high temperatures yesterday with Olympia, Hoquiam, and Quillayute recording new records for May 13.

Saturday, May 13 new daily record high temperatures

A Heat Advisory continues Sunday through Monday at 8 p.m. as the heat is expected to continue into the workweek. Areas under the Heat Advisory include the Puget Sound lowlands, the Kitsap Peninsula, areas near the Hood Canal, coastal Washington, and the Southwest Interior where abnormally warm temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illness.

Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Monday