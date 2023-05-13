Teen in critical condition after going underwater for 5 minutes at Green Lake

The 14-year-old boy is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being underwater at Seattle's Green Lake Park on Saturday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a call came in just after 5 p.m. that there was a teenager who was under water for approximately five minutes.

He was given life-saving efforts by civilians until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and the crews continued efforts and were successful. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

