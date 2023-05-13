'You've got to be on alert': Snoqualmie rescue crews warn of hazards in mountains, water amid heat wave

Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue Chief Jay Wiseman said avalanches in the mountains and cold water in recreation areas are risk factors with the early heat wave.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue responds to all kinds of calls as the area is popular for skiing, hiking and water sports.

Fire Chief Jay Wiseman said there are increased hazards this weekend with the quick switch from winter to summer weather.

“When we have weather anomalies like we're having, where it's warmed up so fast, it certainly creates additional hazards,” said Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue Chief Jay Wiseman.

He is asking people to understand the risks and to be prepared when they come into the mountains.

“If you come up here and you’re planning on going on a summer hike because it feels like summer, you may not run into summer conditions,” said Chief Wiseman.

Wiseman said people may still need to have crampons and ice axes as some places are icy. He said on some trails normal running shoes and summer hiking boots may not do the trick.

“If you're wearing tennis shoes or even summer hiking boots, you can't really kick into that snow,” said Wiseman. “And that can create a real hazard for people sliding on the surface and not being able to stop.”

At Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue, they have to be prepared for anything, which is why on Saturday they started their 48-hour technical rope rescue course, which are skills that can be used in a variety of situations.

“Whether that's cars over steep embankments or up in the mountains for somebody that might have fallen in a creek or off a cliff,” said Wiseman.

With the snow melting rapidly, Chief Wiseman said avalanches can be a concern due to the melting snow creating wet, loose avalanches. He said the most important thing is to avoid avalanche-prone terrain.

“Cornices start to fall off ridges and that can trigger an avalanche that could catch people. So, you've got to be on alert,” said Wiseman.

Not only are there risks in the mountains for hikers this time of year, but snow melt can also cause dangers in the water.

“The creeks and rivers, they rise. And when it is hot, people want to get into that water and it was just snow not that long ago,” said Wiseman. “So, the water's extremely cold. Hypothermia is a big deal. It doesn't take long, like a minute, before somebody's body starts to shut down in this cold of water.”

Wiseman hopes people will take additional precautions this weekend. But no matter what, their rescuers are trained and ready to jump into action.