Residents displaced, businesses destroyed by fire in Lynnwood

Three businesses were destroyed and around a dozen people were displaced by a fire in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Three businesses in Lynnwood were destroyed by a large commercial fire in Lynwood early Tuesday morning.

Lynnwood police first tweeted about the two-alarm fire on the 19100 block of Highway 99 around midnight. South County Fire said a sign shop, a towing company and an auto glass shop were destroyed by the fire.

A nearby apartment complex was also damaged by the fire. First responders on the scene told KING 5 that about 12 people were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist those who have been displaced. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Lynnwood police said the fire caused a “significant power outage” in the area around 12:30 a.m. Snohomish County PUD reported only one power outage in the area as of 5:50 a.m.

Both directions of Highway 99 were closed between 196th Street Southwest and 188th Street Southwest for several hours while firefighters got the fire under control. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted the roadway was open by 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.