Red Cross looking for more Black donors to help Sickle Cell patients

According to the American Red Cross, the disease impacts as many as 100,000 Americans and at least 90% are African-American.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — The American Red Cross is looking for more Black donors to give blood as it works to help people battling Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell is a blood disorder that disproportionately impacts communities of color across the United States. The disease attacks healthy red blood cells, turning them into stiff and sticky cells that often block blood flow.

According to the American Red Cross, the disease impacts as many as 100,000 Americans and at least 90% are African-American.

"The need for blood is constant and it can only be given from another living human being," said Tiffany Taylor, a spokesperson for American Red Cross Headquarters Biomedical Services.

Sickle Cell patients get blood transfusions on a regular basis and more closely matched blood brings the best results in preventing and treating symptoms of the disease.

"The antigens on their blood have the ability to kind of change their blood and they require a more closely matched blood transfusion from someone of the same race or similar ethnicity," Taylor said.

However, blood banks across the county are lacking a diverse supply.

According to the Red Cross, Black donors make up less than 4% of all American Red Cross donors.

"Often times that lack of knowledge and awareness can cause confusion and mistrust," Taylor said.

That's why the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021. Part of a larger effort to reach more black donors.

"We are taking time to listen, we are taking time to provide important health insights to hopefully increase health equity within all of our communities."

On Saturday, June 25, Tacoma's Shiloh Baptist Church will host the Dr. Charles Drew/Divine 9 blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Cross is asking that you make sure to schedule an appointment.

Taylor said she is hoping anyone, despite their race will want to donate.