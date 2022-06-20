14-year-old loses hand while playing with fireworks in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A teen lost his hand while reportedly playing with fireworks on Monday afternoon, according to South King Fire.
The 14-year-old boy was on the basketball court behind Saghalie Middle School when the incident happened.
Crews responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. In addition to losing his left hand, the teen also suffered multiple injuries to his right hand.
An 11-year-old was also injured.
Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.
With Fourth of July approaching, South King Fire had this reminder for the community: "Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead."
The King County Sheriff's fire investigator will look into the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
