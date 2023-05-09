LEGO fan convention BrickCon moves to Bellevue

The longest-running LEGO fan convention in the country is hosting its 22nd exhibition in Bellevue, offering builds and battles for all ages Sept. 9-10.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The longest-running LEGO fan convention in the country is back and on the move from Seattle to its new home in Bellevue.

BrickCon is celebrating its 22nd exhibition with thousands of hobbyist creations, competitions and special appearances from LEGO Masters contestants. After more than a decade at Seattle Center, BrickCon is moving to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center.

“Now we have more space and more modern conveniences for our guests coming from around the world.” said RJ Coughlin, a member of the Seattle LEGO Users Group, otherwise known as SeaLUG.

The group has more than 600 members and Coughlin said BrickCon will be packed with like-minded AFOLs, which stands for Adult Fans of Lego.

“Adult Fans of Lego are very real and the Pacific Northwest has a large community of AFOLs, Coughlin added.

BrickCon is a public exhibition featuring incredible LEGO builds and competitions, such as the Battle Bricks tournament.

“It’s like the LEGO version of BattleBots from TV and they try to take each other apart," said Coughlin. Real-life Seattle-based Battle robot Big Dill will be on display during the competition.

Kids of all ages will find something to enjoy at the newly expanded BrickCon.

“It’s 36,000 square feet of all LEGO all the time,” Coughlin said. The increase in exhibits, attendees, vendors and activities for the public is an exciting move after 16 year in Seattle and BrickCon Executive Director Steve Walker says it’s appealing to all.

“We encourage everyone to bring their friends, family, coworkers, or anyone who love LEGO," he said.