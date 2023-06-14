'Play Unstoppable' campaign is empowering girls to play both on and off the pitch

LEGO has teamed up with soccer icon Megan Rapinoe and other elite athletes. #k5evening

SEATTLE — World-class soccer player Megan Rapinoe is part of LEGO's new campaign to promote and inspire children to play.

It aims to challenge stereotypes around play and creative building, and encourage girls to unlock the freedom they need to play without boundaries.

“It's really focused on girls in sports and just giving them the message that anything is possible,” Rapinoe said.

LEGO has launched a new soccer-themed set featuring professional players and invites girls to explore their love of the 'Beautiful Game.’

The vibrant soccer stadium set features a lineup of 15 mini-figures featuring four players (Megan Rapinoe, Yūki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala), eight supporters, one coach and one referee so fans of all ages can kick off alongside mini-figures of their heroes.

“Play is so important, is where our creativity comes out, is where we learn new things about ourselves,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist. She helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women’s World Cup Championship, taking home the tournament’s two top honors: the Golden Boot for the top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player in the tournament.

“To try new things and to use that creativity, there's never really any mistakes,” said Rapinoe. “It's just something that you learn from.”

The limitless potential of girls, when they can play without boundaries, can make a difference in the sport.