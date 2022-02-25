'It's monumental:' Megan Rapinoe applauds equal pay agreement for U.S. women's soccer team

OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe has been one of the most outspoken voices in the fight for equal pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Megan Rapinoe said she knew it was coming.

And yet she couldn't help but expressing her happiness Friday, just days after an equal pay agreement was reached.

"I don't think you can overstate how huge this is, not just for us, but hopefully setting a new tone going forward," said Rapinoe, the OL Reign star forward.

Friday marked Rapinoe's first public comments since the new collective bargaining agreement was announced—an agreement between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men's and women's Players' Association that, most notably, eliminates the pay gap in which women made less.

Rapinoe, who has been at the forefront of the fight, called it a "monumental" and "massive" turning point.

"I think all of us realized very quickly that this would be the last CBA that we would probably be involved in and be able to participate in," Rapinoe said. "This is some really cool legacy stuff for our group of players who on the field and off I think has been as successful as any group of players ever."

The legal fight has spanned almost six years, starting with a claim of wage discrimination filed with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016.

Rapinoe was quick to point out, however, the groundwork was being laid far earlier. She credited the trailblazers of the 1990s for enduring low salaries and a lack of investment, despite on-the-field results that often outpaced the men's national team.

"Our inability and unwillingness to quit or take less or be quiet about the inequities that we faced comes from them," Rapinoe said.

The legal fight waged by the USWNT for equal pay started 6 years ago, but the groundwork was laid long before by the trailblazers of the 1990s.



Megan Rapinoe of the @OLReign says the milestone moment was rooted in history.@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/41sSHTffKo — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) May 20, 2022

While Rapinoe, 36, may only benefit from the new CBA for a few more years, she said the long-term impact of the agreement is what excites her the most.