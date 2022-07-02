Driver flees after car slams into Lakewood restaurant

A vehicle crashed into the front of the Sizzler restaurant on S Tacoma Way in Lakewood, causing serious damage to the building.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into the front of a restaurant in Lakewood early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 10200 block of S Tacoma Way. The vehicle crashed into the front of a Sizzler restaurant, causing serious damage to the building.

Witnesses reported the occupants of the vehicle walked away from the crash before officers arrived on the scene, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The manager of Sizzler told KING 5 the damage goes far into the restaurant, which includes damage in the kitchen area. Workers were seen putting plywood over the front of the restaurant early Monday morning to secure the building.

Around 40 people work at the restaurant. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Cleanup continues at the Sizzler in Lakewood on Tacoma Way South. The driver of the vehicle that slammed into bldg left before police arrived, according to Lakewood PD’s tweet. Restaurant manager tells me no workers were here at 2:30am when this happened. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/IoLRP8GbVy — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) February 7, 2022

The manager told KING 5 Monday morning they were unsure when the restaurant would reopen.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.