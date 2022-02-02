17-year-old arrested inside Lakewood school after armed carjacking

A 17-year-old with a gun was able to sneak into the high school before it was completely locked down.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two teenage females were arrested after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and taking police on a chase that ended inside Clover Park High School in Lakewood on Wednesday.

The pursuit forced Clover Park High School and surrounding schools to temporarily go on lockdown.

The suspects, ages 15 and 17, are accused of carjacking a Jeep at an apartment complex in Spanaway, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove off. The deputy chased the vehicle because he had probable cause that the driver committed first-degree assault, according to the sheriff's office.

At one point, the driver went off the road, causing damage to the Jeep's front tire.

The pursuit ended at Clover Park High School when the 17-year-old got out of the Jeep and ran into the school. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was able to sneak inside before the school was completely locked down.

Deputies found her inside the school. She still had a gun.

The gun, according to the sheriff's office, was stolen during a car prowl last year.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Remann Hall Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, and eluding.