Apartment fire prompts evacuations in east Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday morning in east Lakewood.
The fire was first reported at an apartment building in the 4400 block of 106th Street Court SW around 2:20 a.m.
The flames forced many residents of the building to be evacuated, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR).
“We were all asleep, and then my grandson came running in my bedroom and woke me up. He said, ‘The house is on fire,’ and I ran into the front room and saw the whole backyard was engulfed and breaking glass,” said resident Deborah McMillian.
No injuries have been reported, but multiple apartment units were damaged in the fire.
The property manager for the apartment complex said that there were a total of five units displaced.
The Red Cross is helping those who need housing assistance. WPFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is the first fire at the apartment complex in at least 15 years, according to the property manager.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
