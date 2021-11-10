Lakewood police search for 3 suspects in deadly stabbing outside bar

The three suspects were in an altercation with the victim prior to him getting stabbed.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old male who was stabbed to death.

On Nov. 6, officers responded to a stabbing outside the Oaktree Food and Drink Company on Steilacoom Boulevard SW and Thunderbird Parkway SW.

LPD Detectives need your help in solving a recent homicide. See attached narrative and pictures. pic.twitter.com/2s9MhTtecx — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) November 10, 2021

They found a 31-year-old man in the parking lot who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics were requested and officers tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

So far, investigators have found that the victim was in an altercation with three other males inside the bar. The fight went into the parking lot and resulted in the victim being stabbed, according to officers.

Now, officers are asking the public’s help in identifying the three suspects.

Investigators believe they may have been inside the Steilacoom Pub before arriving at the Oaktree bar. Also, one of the suspects was overheard saying he was in the military.

Following the stabbing, the suspects were seen fleeing in a “lifted” black Ford truck with blacked-out accessories.

The first suspect is described as a 5’5” white male, 30 years old and with a stocky build.

The second suspect is described as a roughly 21-year-old black male, 5’7” with a medium build.

The third suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, roughly 21 years old with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes.