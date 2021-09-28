Motive unknown in deadly stabbing attack of Pasco school bus driver

The 72-year-old bus driver was stabbed while 35 children were on the bus, Pasco police said. The attack was recorded on security video.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department shared details on Monday about the fatal stabbing of a bus driver outside Longfellow Elementary School on Sept. 24.

The bus driver, 72-year-old Richard Lenhart, was stabbed by 34-year-old Joshua D. Davis from Richland while 35 children were on the bus.

David was arrested at the scene on Friday Sept. 21 and booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for first-degree murder, Pasco police said in a Facebook post update.

David is accused of attacking Lenhart with a knife at least once as he approached the stopped bus just after students had finished boarding. The attack was recorded on security video, police said.

"The bus driver [Lenhart] opened the doors, presumably to see what the man [David] wanted, and the man stepped in, empty-handed, to ask if the bus went to Road 100," Pasco police wrote in the post. "On an active street in the middle of the afternoon, in view of others, opening the door to see what the man wanted would not normally be considered a risky action."

"Once the driver told the man that it does not go to Road 100, the man turned to leave, then appeared to arm himself with a knife, turned, and suddenly attacked the driver, who was still belted into his seat," Pasco police continued.

The school bus jumped a curb and crashed into nearby hedges. David did not need transportation to Road 100 as he had driven to the scene in a private vehicle that he had parked nearby, Pasco Police said.

Students were not injured in the attack, police said. Lenhart was responsive at the scene as he was "aware that the children left in his charge were safe and being cared for after the attack." But he died from the injuries after being treated at a local hospital, police said.

After the attack, David went back to his car but then he returned back to the scene as officers were arriving. He was quickly pointed out and arrested without incident.

Pasco School District offered counseling and care to the students at Longfellow, and other members and staff within the school district.

The motive behind the stabbing, or any connection between the suspect and victim, are unknown, police said.

"Investigators are currently unaware of any connection between the victim and the attacker, but they are persisting with efforts to uncover background information," Pasco police wrote.

David had previous contact with regional law enforcement. In 2019, he had been referred to resources and taken to a medical facility after a Pasco officer and a of our Mobile Outreach Team checked on his welfare, police said.

Anyone with information that may be linked to this case to call 509 628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov about case No. 21-28540 Homicide.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal issued the following the statement about the bus driver's death:

"My heart is broken for the Pasco School District (PSD) community after the loss of one of their own last week. Richard Lenhart was a beloved member of the PSD community for many years, and my heart goes out to his family, colleagues, and students as they navigate this immense loss.

We have been in communication with Superintendent Whitney, who is working closely with the Pasco Police Department to understand what led to this unbelievable tragedy. Superintendent Whitney and her team acted quickly to provide counselors and other supports for Richard’s colleagues and students.

It is a testament to Richard and the PSD Transportation Department’s consistent safety training that the students on the bus knew to exit through the back and get to safety. Richard served his community with kindness and integrity for many years, and I know all of Washington joins me in sending love and support to the PSD family."