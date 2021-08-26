Man sentenced to 38 years in 2018 domestic violence stabbing at Seattle Center

David Lee Morris stabbed Gabrielle Garcia, the mother of his then 5-year-old son, to death inside the Seattle Center food court in November 2018.

SEATTLE — A Seattle man convicted of killing the mother of his child has been sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

David Lee Morris attacked Gabrielle Garcia in the Seattle Center food court on a Friday afternoon in November 2018. Morris stabbed Garcia and then tried to leave the scene but was stopped by a witness with a gun and apprehended by police a short time later.

Morris was convicted of first-degree murder last May.

Morris and Garcia had an "off and on" relationship, and had a 5-year-old son together. The boy was present during his mother's murder and was taken into police care after the incident. He has lived with his grandparents ever since.

The deadly stabbing was considered an act of domestic violence due to the nature of Morris and Garcia's relationship.

During Morris's sentencing Thursday, prosecutors said Garcia was granted a protection order just days before Morris attacked her in the food court.

Prosecutors said the incident was "among the worst domestic violence crimes ever seen."

Garcia's father was present during the sentencing and said, "this is a life sentence for us," in living without their daughter and living with the pain.

Morris's defense attorneys attempted to get his sentence reduced to 22 years, saying Morris is an "honorably discharged veteran" and has autism. The defense said a 22-year sentence would have acknowledged Morris's mental health issues and given him time to address that.

In the end, the judge sentenced Morris to 38 years in prison and to have no contact with his son or Garcia's parents.