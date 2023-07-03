At least 12 people have drowned in King County in 2023, continuing 'troubling situation'

A King County official said 70% of drowning deaths involve drugs, alcohol, or both.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County officials are stressing the importance of water safety after a "troubling" trend in drowning deaths this year.

At least 12 people in King County have drowned, according to King County estimates. Public health officials said drowning deaths in 2022 were double from 2018 totals, as the trend has continued across the country for several years.

Tony Gomez with Public Health - Seattle & King County said 70% of drowning deaths involve drugs, alcohol, or both. Drugs and alcohol affect how the human body responds to resuscitation, along with judgment and coordination. He said these "have no place around water recreation."

Gomez called the recent spike a troubling situation, which cost Washington state $1.4 billion for drowning-related cases.

The issue is compounded, Gomez said, because there are very few beaches in King County that have lifeguards. Even when there are lifeguards at the beach, Gomez cautioned parents to make sure to watch their children during water recreation.

"Our lifeguards provide excellent service but they are not babysitters," Gomez said. "Caregivers also need to be a set of eyes for those children."

Rich Barton, King County Sheriff's Office sergeant, said cold water immersion is a big concern during the summer. Barton said river water will remain 45-50 degrees year-round, despite the temperatures warming up during the summer. This can lead to water shock, Barton said, which could lead to muscles seizing up and people not being able to self-rescue from the water.