Mother of drowning victim brings change to state water safety with ‘Yori’s Law’

Chezik Tsunoda lost her 3-year-old in 2018, and since then has made it her mission to prevent more child drownings in Washington.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — House Bill 1750, or "Yori’s Law," was adopted by state lawmakers this legislative session. It makes May 15 Water Safety Day in Washington.

It’s named after Yori Tsunoda, a 3-year-old who drowned in 2018.

"We were in a backyard pool with kids and adults,” Yori’s mother, Chezik Tsunoda, said. “At some point Yori was face down in the water."

Tsunoda said there’s guilt that comes with that tragic day.

“There's a chance there's something I could have done different to have a different outcome, and you want to scream that to the world," Tsunoda said.

Since 2018, Tsunoda has committed to learning more about water safety. She quickly discovered that children of color drown at a significantly higher rate.

She founded the non-profit No More Under to prevent more child drownings.

The non-profit has secured hundreds of free swim lessons and has given away thousands of life jackets.

No More Under is also installing loaner life jacket stations at several beaches in Bellevue.

"There's so many barriers in learning to swim,” Tsunoda said. “Whether that's financial, transportation or even cultural barriers. We're really trying to break that down."

The leading cause of death for children ages one to four is drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

May 15 will become Water Safety Day in Washington, and Tsunoda hopes that will lead to more education in schools in the coming years.

"It should be involved in the curriculum,” Tsunoda said. “A part of physical education or part of health."

Tsunoda released a new documentary called Drowning in Silence, which tells her story and what she calls the silent epidemic of childhood drowning.

"I would do anything to have Yori back, and I feel like all of this is my love letter to him,” Tsunoda said. “My expression of love for him not being here."