KING 5, KHOU morning anchors enter friendly wager for ALDS Game 3

SEATTLE — Seattle has been waiting to host an MLB playoff game for 21 years, but the wait is over.
Falling to a 0-2 deficit to the Houston Astros on the road, Game 3 is must win for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for the ALDS title.
Because the Mariners have been all about the "Embrace the Chaos" mood this season, the KING 5 Weekend Morning team thought they would make Game 3 even more of a nail-biter by extending a wager to KING 5's sister station in Houston, KHOU.
Which team will win the ALDS and which weekend morning crew will claim bragging rights and a prize?
Here is KING 5's wager and how KHOU responded: