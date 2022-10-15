KING 5, KHOU morning anchors enter friendly wager for ALDS Game 3

With the Houston Astros in Seattle for Game 3 against the Mariners, the KING 5 Weekend Morning team made a friendly wager with the crew at KHOU.

SEATTLE — Seattle has been waiting to host an MLB playoff game for 21 years, but the wait is over.

Falling to a 0-2 deficit to the Houston Astros on the road, Game 3 is must win for the Mariners to stay in the hunt for the ALDS title.

Because the Mariners have been all about the "Embrace the Chaos" mood this season, the KING 5 Weekend Morning team thought they would make Game 3 even more of a nail-biter by extending a wager to KING 5's sister station in Houston, KHOU.

Which team will win the ALDS and which weekend morning crew will claim bragging rights and a prize?

Here is KING 5's wager and how KHOU responded:

WEEKEND NEWS TEAM WAGER!



Hey, Houston friends @KHOULauren and @KimCastroWX! Here's a friendly wager from one weekend morning news team to another since your #Astros are in Seattle playing our #Mariners. @KING5Seattle @KHOU @chrisnunley



ARE YOU IN?? ☕⚾ pic.twitter.com/mUrtYlC4X0 — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) October 15, 2022