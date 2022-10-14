Going to ALDS Game 3? Here’s what you need to know

Example video title will go here for this video

Grab your rally shoes and get ready to embrace the chaos at T-Mobile Park this weekend as the Seattle Mariners take on the Astros in the ALDS.

Just don’t forget your rally shoes and good vibes, Mariners’ fans. Playoff baseball is back in Seattle:

From food options to parking and everything in between, here’s what you need to know if you're heading to T-Mobile Park to cheer on the Mariners this weekend.

The National Anthem before Saturday’s game will be performed by Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

Lincoln said the team ordered 45,000 rally towels for the sold-out crowd, and pregame festivities with pyrotechnics and other surprises for fans are planned throughout the game, too.

All main T-Mobile Park gates usually open 90 minutes before the first pitch. However, Mariners Senior Director of Experiential Marketing Mandy Lincoln told KING 5 that gates will open 2.5 hours before the first pitch Saturday.

If the Mariners win Saturday, they will play Game 4 at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 12:07 p.m. Game 5, if necessary, will be back in Houston on Monday at 2:07 p.m.

The team is guaranteed at least one home game at T-Mobile Park during the best-of-five series, which is Game 3 on Saturday. But the Mariners are facing an uphill battle and will need to win the remaining ALDS games or be knocked out of the playoffs.

The Mariners will have home-field advantage in a playoff game for the first time in 21 years this weekend when they take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Are you ready for some postSEAson baseball in Seattle?!

GETTING TO THE BALLPARK : Transportation and parking

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Ave S in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Fans are advised to “plan ahead and consider all the transportation options available.”

Traffic note: The Washington State Department of Transportation will scale back Revive I-5 work in Seattle during the upcoming busy sports weekend. The department said the only closure in the city will be the Columbian Way off-ramp. All other Revive I-5 projects in Seattle will remain paused.

If the Mariners win (fingers crossed) and play Game 4 Sunday, the Seahawks game at Lumen Field next door will be pushed back from its 1:05 p.m. start to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the M’s home game. If you have tickets to either game, prepare for an extra stadium full of people possibly traveling and/or parking in SODO. Public transit might be the best way to get to the stadiums if you want to avoid a headache.

Parking is drive-up only during the postseason, according to the Mariners’ website. This means no presold parking will be available “except for VIP parking included in Diamond Club, All-Star Club, Suite, Loge Box, and Terrace Table memberships.”

Parking lots and garages are also located in the Central Business District to the north of the ballpark. Parking for over 150 bicycles is available in the Mariners Garage.

Light rail: T-Mobile Park is a short 10-15 minute walk from both the Stadium and International District/Chinatown light rail stations. Free parking is available at the Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard and Northgate Link light rail stations, according to Sound Transit’s website. Click here to plan your trip.

King County Metro: Seattle has an extensive bus network with multiple routes that stop near T-Mobile Park. Click here to plan your trip.