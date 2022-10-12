WSDOT will scale back Revive I-5 construction during busy Seattle sports weekend

The only closure impacted by Revive I-5 work this weekend will the Columbian Way off-ramp, according to WSDOT.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will scale back construction in Seattle during the upcoming busy sports weekend.

According to WSDOT, the only closure in the city will be the Columbian Way off-ramp. All other Revive I-5 projects will remain paused. Those include the I-5 mainline, I-90 ramps, collector/distributor lanes and the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge.

The Revive I-5 project consists of over 20 restoration projects for the I-5 corridor in King County.

Some of the work has included rehabilitation for the one and a quarter miles of interstate between I-90 and Spokane Street as well as the replacement of 40 expansion joints, which allow the highway to expand and contract depending on weather conditions and flex under the weight of heavy vehicles.

The whole project is expected to be finished in the 2030s.

The only Revive I-5 work this weekend will be a closure of the Columbian Way off-ramp. Everything else is OPEN - the I-5 mainline, collector/distributor, I-90 ramps and the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. pic.twitter.com/hR6noXAE5z — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 10, 2022

Many major Seattle sports teams have home games this weekend, which will increase the number of drivers downtown.

Here's a schedule of the sporting events in Seattle this weekend:

The Mariners will play the Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:07 p.m.

The Mariners will play the Houston Astros (if needed) on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:07 p.m.

The Kraken will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

UW Football will play the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

If the Mariners end up playing on Sunday, the Seahawks will kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at 2:30 p.m., if the Mariners don't play on Sunday, the game will start at 1:05 p.m. This time shift was deemed necessary because the two stadiums are only about 0.2 miles away from each other.

For current traffic conditions, visit KING 5's traffic map.