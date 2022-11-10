Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

The Seahawks would still play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday if the Mariners are swept from the series in three games.

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend.

The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.

If the best-of-five ALDS is extended to a fourth game, the Seahawks said in a tweet Wednesday morning its game would move from its 1:05 start to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the home Mariners game.

The Seahawks would still play at 1:05 on Sunday if the Mariners are swept from the series in three games, according to the NFL.

The Mariners held a 6-2 lead in the first game of the division round Tuesday before the Astros' Yordan Alvarez thumped a three-run walk-off home run to give Houston an 8-7 victory. The next game in the series will be played in Houston at 12:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Seattle, who is guaranteed to at least host a home playoff game Saturday, needs to win three out of the next four games to advance to the American League Championship Series.

The Mariners are back in the Major League Baseball postseason for the first time since 2021, snapping what was the longest active drought in American professional sports.