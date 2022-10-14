Despite 0-2 deficit, Mariners excited to host first home playoff game in 21 years

The last playoff home game the Mariners hosted was nearly 21 years ago to the day on Oct. 18, 2001.

SEATTLE — Despite Thursday's loss to the Houston Astros, it's "Good Vibez Only" at T-Mobile Park as the team gets ready to host its first home playoff game since 2001 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Baseball Reference, the last playoff home game the Mariners hosted was nearly 21 years ago to the day on Oct. 18, 2001. Seattle lost to the Yankees 3-2 in the second game of the American League (AL) Championship Series.

Fast forward to Saturday's game 3 against the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series. Mariners officials said they have 45,000 rally towels that will be waving throughout the sold-out Electric Factory. The team will have pregame festivities with pyrotechnics and other surprises for fans throughout the game, too.

KING 5 spoke with Mandy Lincoln, the senior director of experimental marketing with the Mariners. Lincoln has worked with the team for 15 years and has been a fan her whole life, growing up in the Seattle area. She's anxious for Saturday's game but believes this team will get the win with help from a packed house.

"These fans are going to be hanging on every pitch," Lincoln said. "We saw it during the watch parties that every strike got a cheer. Every ball got a clap. So we are almost going to take our cues from this team, from those fans and just bring that Electric Factory to life."

Saturday's game against the Houston Astros will be at 1:07 p.m. Gates open 2.5 hours before the first pitch.