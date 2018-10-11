The investigation into allegations of rape made against Republican state Senator Joe Fain, of Auburn, may be called off, according to a state Senate spokesperson. The decision to end the investigation could come this week.

Lawmakers are reconsidering the investigation after Fain conceded his re-election to the 47th District on Friday night. Democratic challenger Mona Das won with 51 percent of the overall vote.

Early Saturday, the spokesperson said the investigation was called off but backtracked later, saying lawmakers would ultimately decide in the coming week.

Spokesman now saying #waleg lawmakers will continue to discuss this next week and release final decision then. (part 1/2) https://t.co/MyMxp6TSvm — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) November 10, 2018

Fain was running for re-election amid allegations that he raped an acquaintance more than a decade ago. He has denied the allegations and his accuser said she was not interested in pressing charges.

In his concession, Fain congratulates his opponent and wrote on Facebook, "While I will miss the endless challenges and rewards of legislative service, these election results widen the door to my family and two young boys who need and deserve a full-time dad who has been largely absent during the long winter months of the previous legislative sessions."

Das' victory in the 47th District means Democrats will add another seat in the Washington state Senate.

In the House, party officials were paying close attention to seven races where Democrats were looking to gain seats and were leading in recent returns.

