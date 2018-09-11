Washington Democrats will expand their majorities in Olympia heading into the 2019 legislative session, but the final margins are not yet known. Several races are still too close to call.

Here are the major changes as of the latest results Thursday afternoon.

The balance of power heading into election night was 25-24 in the state Senate and 50-48 in the State house. So far, Senate Democrats have picked up at least one seat. House Democrats have also picked up at least four seats, as of Thursday night. If current leads hold, House Democrats could gain at least six seats.

State Senate

Legislative District 26 (Pierce and Kitsap Counties)

Democrat Emily Randall is currently leading this race against Republican Marty McClendon by 423 votes.

This seat is open since Republican Jan Angel announced her retirement earlier this year.

Legislative District 30 (King and Pierce Counties)

Republican incumbent Mark Miloscia has conceded to Democratic challenger Claire Wilson, a Federal Way School Board member. Wilson had captured 53.8 percent of the vote as of Thursday.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

This seat nets Democrats at least one gain in the senate.

Legislative District 42 (Whatcom County)

Republican incumbent Doug Ericksen, also the former Trump campaign state chair, is fighting to hang onto his seat, leading by just 122 votes.

Legislative District 47 (South King County)

In a significant lead swap Thursday afternoon, Democratic challenger Mona Das now leads Republican incumbent Joe Fain by 206 votes. For the past two days, Das has picked up votes in the later returns.

Fain led on election night by 274 votes.

Fain is also facing an allegation of rape from 11 years ago that surfaced this past September.

He's denied the allegation and called for an investigation. A state Senate committee voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with an investigation. The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee has approved special funding to hire an independent investigator.

“The Senate has grappled with an appropriate institutional response,” Nelson and Schoesler said in a statement Thursday. “The allegation pre-dates Sen. Fain’s time in the Legislature and therefore falls outside standard procedures for an allegation of this nature."

This race could go to recount. A machine recount is triggered when the difference between the candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than half of 1 percent of the total number of votes cast for both candidates. A manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than a quarter of 1 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

State House

Legislative District 5 (King County, including Issaquah)

Position 1

Republican Chad Magendanz, a former state Representative, conceded Thursday to Democrat Bill Ramos, an Issaquah city council member. Magendanz has continued to pick up votes in the later returns, but Ramos still leads more more than 2,400 votes.

This was an open seat, since Republican Jay Rodne announcement he’s retiring from the position.

Position 2

Republican incumbent Paul Graves conceded the race to Democratic challenger Lisa Callan, an Issaquah School District board director. She leads by nearly 3,400 votes.

Legislative District 6 (Spokane County)

Position 2

Republican Jenny Graham holds a narrow lead of just 295 votes over Democrat Dave Wilson.

This is an open seat race since Jeff Holy ran for the district’s Senate seat. Despite a close primary race, he’s won the seat by nearly 10 points.

Legislative District 10 (Snohomish and Skagit Counties)

Position 2

Republican incumbent Dave Hayes is trailing his Democratic challenger Dave Paul by 550 votes as of Thursday afternoon.

Legislative District 19 (Olympic Peninsula)

Position 1

Republican incumbent Jim Walsh, who was elected in 2016 when Grays Harbor went for President Donald Trump, is now trying to hang onto his seat, currently leading by just 74 votes over Democratic challenger Erin Frasier.

The Grays Harbor portion of the four-county district is currently trending blue.

Legislative District 42 (Whatcom County)

Position 1

Republican incumbent Luanne Van Werven maintains a narrow lead in this race of a little more than 300 votes. She’s facing a challenge from Democrat Justin Boneau, a first-time candidate and Navy veteran.

Position 2

Republican incumbent Vincent Buys trails his Democratic challenger Sharon Shewmake, a first-time candidate and economics professor, by 760 votes.

KING 5 has called this race for Shewmake.

Legislative District 44 (Snohomish County)

Position 2

Republican incumbent Mark Harmsworth is trailing Democratic challenger Jared Mead by more than 2,100 votes. Mead, a 27-year-old Mill Creek city council member, is on track to unseat Harmsworth in an upset.

Legislative District 47 (South King County)

Position 1

Republican incumbent Mark Hargrove is trailing Democratic challenger Debra Entenman by nearly 3,000 votes. Entenman is a first-time candidate and former district director for U.S. Congressman Adam Smith.

KING 5 has called this race for Hargrove, because there are not enough votes left for Hargrove to make up the gap.

© 2018 KING