3 injured, 1 extricated in multi-car crash in Lake City

SEATTLE — One person was sent to the hospital and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lake City Friday night.

The crash happened at Lake City Way NE and 130th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

One person was sent to the hospital and another had to be extricated from their vehicle. Two other people were treated at the scene for their injuries, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

All of those injured in the crash are reportedly in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

