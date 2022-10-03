60-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by car in Puyallup

The driver that struck the victim was not suspected of being impaired, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Puyallup Thursday morning, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Puyallup police responded to the crash at North Meridian Avenue and Northwest Valley Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

The Puyallup Police Department said the victim is in critical condition. The driver who struck the victim is not suspected of being impaired.

Portions of the roadway will be closed Thursday morning as Puyallup police investigate.

Car hits a pedestrian on Meridian in Puyallup, Police say the victim is a 60 year-old man and is in critical condition. They do not suspect impairment of the driver that struck the pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/bhYCdXVpgo — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) March 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.