60-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by car in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Puyallup Thursday morning, according to the Puyallup Police Department.
Puyallup police responded to the crash at North Meridian Avenue and Northwest Valley Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.
The Puyallup Police Department said the victim is in critical condition. The driver who struck the victim is not suspected of being impaired.
Portions of the roadway will be closed Thursday morning as Puyallup police investigate.
