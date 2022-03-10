Man struck and killed by car after roadside argument in Everett

The Everett Police Department said a man and woman were having an argument on the side of the road just before the fatal crash.

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was struck and killed by a car after he ran out into a roadway during a roadside argument early Thursday morning, according to the Everett Police Department.

Everett police said a man and woman were having an argument on the side of the road along Evergreen Way near Southwest 112th Street, around 5 a.m. The woman ran across the roadway and the man went after her when he was struck and killed by a car, according to police.

The driver of the car is not suspected of being impaired, police said.

All northbound lanes of Evergreen Way were closed between Center Road and Southwest 112th Street for two hours while police worked at the scene.

All lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

