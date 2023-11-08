Washington State Ferry fares now 4.25% more expensive

Fares on Washington State Ferries went up by 4.25% on Oct. 1.
The increase comes after the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) approved the proposal in August. Washington State Ferries is required to generate $419 million from fares over the next two years, per the state's transportation budget that passed earlier this year.
Fares will increase by another 4.25% on Oct. 1, 2024.
Here are the new fare prices on some popular ferry routes:
- Seattle - Bremerton: Passenger Fare will be $9.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $14.10.
- Southworth - Vashon Island: Passenger Fare will be $6.50 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $17.90.
- Anacortes - Lopez: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $32.25.
- Anacortes - Friday Harbor: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $45.85.
A list of fare costs per car for each location is linked here.
Fares fund 57% of WSF's ferry operations, according to WSTC.
The fare increases come as WSF continues to struggle to maintain consistent sailing schedules and keep its aging fleet of vessels running. In mid-September, WSF had to pull a ferry from the Seattle-Bremerton route due to a damaged propeller. That same ferry ran aground months earlier due to contaminated fuel.
The Fauntleroy/Vashon Island/Southworth route is also down by one boat. The superintendent of the Vashon Island School District said the ferry many students take to school is late 60% of the time. Service isn't expected to be fully restored on that route until early next year.