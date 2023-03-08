Colman Dock's transformation unveiled to public upon opening Thursday

Ferry commuters used the newly opened space for the first time Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Just after 5 a.m. Thursday, commuters got off the ferry from Bainbridge Island and walked through the newly-designed Colman Dock for the first time

“I was amazed. I’ve seen the progress they’ve made over the years, and to see it finally open has been awesome,” commuter Daniel La Prevotte said.

Riders on foot used the new concourse to leave the terminal instead of the temporary pedestrian bridge. All the work was part of the robust Colman Dock project, which has been underway for more than six years.

Construction added an elevated walkway between the passenger-only facility and a new entry building along Alaskan Way, as well as additional elevator access from Alaskan Way and passenger drop-off and pickup in front of the new terminal building.

“Commuting is a big part of everyone’s life and to have this amenity is great,” La Prevotte said.

Washington State Ferries said about 50,000 square feet of new space is created with the concourse and other new features.

"It allows all these beautiful views of the water and city skyline,” WSF Terminal Engineering Director David Sowers said. “These connecting spaces are also places people can stage if they don't want to be in the building, and then Seahawks games there will be a lot of this space that's at capacity."

The project also brought a change in traffic too. Pier 48 has been the staging area for a few years, but now cars will be able to load directly from Alaskan Way onto ferries.

The $467 million project also included foundational work on the pier. Around 7,500 tons of creosote-treated wood was removed from the water, new steel support piles were installed and 185 vehicle holding spaces were added.

WSF estimates there is still another six months to a year required to finish the remaining construction surrounding the terminal.

The final piece of the Colman Dock Project, the Marion Street pedestrian bridge, will connect 1st Avenue to Colman Dock.