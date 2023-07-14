Beach opens on Seattle waterfront to support marine habitat

Pioneer Square Habitat Beach aims to improve the ecosystem for fish and other species on the waterfront.

SEATTLE — A new beach opened on the Seattle waterfront this month as part of a project to revitalize Pioneer Square and downtown.

Pioneer Square Habitat Beach opened July 1 between Colman Dock and Pier 48.

Its primary purpose is to improve marine habitat by offering juvenile salmon rocks and nearshore vegetation to rest while on their journey. Waterfront Seattle, the organization behind the project, says the beach’s plantings restore the natural shoreline and improve ecosystem productivity.

Work on the beach began in October 2018. Crews used multiple materials to create the habitat, including sand and gravel, loose substrate, and riparian planting soil to mimic the ecosystem of Elliott Bay. A vertical structure protects the area from waves, tides and earthquakes.

Because the beach was designed with marine life as the primary focus, people are not allowed to swim or launch personal watercraft from the shore. However, people are welcome to take in the views, including those of ferries leaving the terminal at Colman Dock next door.

The beach is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The beach will be temporarily closed this fall to install Indigenous artwork that honors Ballast Island. This location was important for Native people, as it was a meeting point for business and socialization and it was the only place in town in the early 1900s where Indigenous people were allowed to set up camps, according to HistoryLink.