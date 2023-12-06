Commencement Bay is getting a new runway for floatplanes

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is adding a new runway to Tacoma's Commencement Bay for floatplanes.

SEATTLE — It's a new connection for the South Sound.

"What we're going to do is put a 30-foot dock out here and expand it," said Matt Wadhwani, Tribal Financial Economic Development officer for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.



Nearly two-acres along Ruston Way in Tacoma will, for the first time, house floatplanes.

"This way people will come and land, get off the plane and walk in," said Wadhwani.



The project is spearheaded by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, in partnership with Kenmore Air.

"We know the Kenmore terminal up in Seattle is pretty busy and there's nowhere else to go. We're going to be the only tribe with an operation like this, especially south," said Wadhwani, who went on to say that Kenmore will offer scenic flights this summer.



"We're going to open it up next summer after we get everything fully realized to the San Juans and Victoria," said Wadhwani.



Summer of 2024 is when the flights to the San Juan Islands and Victoria, British Columbia will start.



The first flight out of Commencement Bay is scheduled for July with a floatplane painted with the Tribes' logo.

"We're super proud to be flying this on our normal scheduled service and this will predominately be the plane we will use at Ruston Way," said Gudgel.

Kenmore Air and a new Native-Asian fusion restaurant will go into the old C.I. Shenanigans space, which the Tribe bought in 2021.

"We've made a lot of progress, it's been a year and a half of planning," said Wadhwani.



Wadhwani said it's just the beginning.