Fauntleroy ferry terminal out of service in West Seattle

Seattle-bound traffic on the triangle route will be diverted to Colman Dock while the Fauntleroy terminal is out of service.

SEATTLE — The Fauntleroy ferry terminal in West Seattle is out of service Friday due to maintenance.

The ferry terminal closed about noon. A control panel issue wouldn’t allow the span to move, according to Washington State Ferries.

A maintenance team from Eagle Harbor is on-site and working to resolve the issue, state ferries said.

During the closure, Seattle-bound traffic on the Vashon-Southworth-Fauntleroy triangle route will be diverted to Colman Dock in downtown Seattle.

The Vashon to Southworth terminal and the Tahlequah terminal on the south end of Vashon Island remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.