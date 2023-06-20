Staffing, vessel shortage mean some ferry routes won't be restored to pre-pandemic service until next year

The delay in restoration will impact the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth ferry route and the Bremerton/Seattle route.

VASHON, Wash. — The Washington State Ferry system said in an update last week that it will not restore some routes to pre-pandemic levels until next year. The two main reasons for the delay are a staffing shortage and a vessel shortage.

Washington State Ferries said in the online update that the "Triangle” route between Fauntleroy, Vashon Island, and Southworth will not go back to a three-ferry daily weekday schedule until next year. Until that route can have another ferry added, the agency said it cannot add a second ferry to the Bremerton/Seattle route.

The agency had planned to restore these routes this year, but until the shortages are improved, that cannot happen.

“It’s a significant impact, especially for the people on Vashon that only have, they're on an island, and they only have one way off,” said Frank Immel, the Fauntleroy Representative on the Ferry Advisory Committee.

The online update from Washington State Ferries said, in part:

"Recent unexpected retirements, resignations and protected leaves of absence have caused attrition to outpace our recruiting and training efforts, especially among licensed vessel crews."

The ferry system said until it can get a third ferry added permanently to the Triangle route schedule, it will use a third boat occasionally on the route, only when staffing and vessel availability allows.

Immel hears both from the public and Washington State Ferries in his role on the advisory committee. He said the ferry system is actively working to get these staff positions filled.

“I firmly believe that their goal is to get this resolved, and get all these boats running, and get everybody working as they have in the past,” said Immel.

Justin Hirsch, who is the Ferry Advisory Committee Representative for Vashon Island, sent KING 5 the following statement about the delay in restoration: