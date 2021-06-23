Funding up for debate as Snohomish County considers hourly hazard pay for grocery workers

The County Council is holding a public hearing on Wednesday morning as it considers an ordinance to give grocery workers $4 per hour in hazard pay.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Some grocery store workers in Snohomish County could soon see more money in their pockets when County Council considers a $4 per hour hazard pay proposal during a public hearing scheduled Wednesday morning.

Still in question though is where the additional funds will come from.

The current proposal mandates private businesses to front the money as long as Governor Jay Inslee's State of Emergency is in effect.

King County passed legislation in March giving grocery workers an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay, but Snohomish County Councilman Nate Nehring says while the additional pay is deserved, he opposes the mandate on businesses.

Earlier this year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan that sent about $160 million to Snohomish County specifically for COVID-10 relief expenses, and Nehring believes that money should go to funding the additional hazard pay.

"I think it probably is a good idea for businesses to voluntarily pay hazard pay, you know, especially places like grocery stores, which have made, I think, significant profits during COVID. But I do think it's inappropriate for government to mandate it onto a business," said Nehring who points to the $4 hazard pay as a drop in the bucket compared to the $160 million in federal money.

Nehring submitted an amendment to the initial proposal, and if that is approved by the council, the vote would be delayed by two weeks to give members and the public time to reassess.

That delay, he said, shouldn't affect when grocery store workers receive their additional pay.