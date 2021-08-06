Snohomish County considers $4 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers, bonus for frontline workers

The Snohomish County Council will consider an ordinance which would give a one-time payment of $1,250 to frontline employees, including law enforcement.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Grocery workers in Snohomish County could soon get hazard pay, and other frontline employees could get a bonus, under new proposals presented to the County Council Tuesday.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed the ordinances, which would give a one-time hazard payment of $1,250 to frontline employees engaged in essential government services, such as law enforcement and corrections personnel. The money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Grocery store workers in unincorporated parts of the county would receive an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay until Gov. Jay Inslee lifts the state of emergency or until Dec. 31, 2021, whichever comes first.

"Our frontline workforce has been putting themselves at significant personal risk for the last 17 months providing ready access to food, shelter, safety, and other essential government services,” Somers said in a statement.

“While these proposals are short term measures, these essential workers have earned this supplemental pay," Somers said. "As the labor market tightens, it is vital that we retain a healthy and motivated workforce to serve our communities. These measures will ensure we keep all our systems functioning as we transition toward recovery, while still keeping disease transmission to a minimum. I urge the County Council to swiftly consider and approve these ordinances.”

The Snohomish County Council will set a time and date for a hearing on the ordinances.

Several other counties and cities in western Washington have passed hazard pay ordinances for grocery store employees.

King County passed legislation in March giving grocery workers an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay.