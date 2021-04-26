Bellingham City Council considers hazard pay for grocery workers

Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing Monday to discuss a proposed hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham City Council is considering a measure that would give front-line grocery workers an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay.

The city council scheduled a public hearing to discuss the proposed hazard pay ordinance for 7 p.m. Monday.

Grocery businesses with 40 or more employees in the city of Bellingham would be required to pay employees an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay if the measure is approved. Additionally, grocery businesses that employ 500 or more people worldwide would also be required to pay employees the additional hazard pay.