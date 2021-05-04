Pierce County Council to vote on hazard pay for grocery workers

Under the proposed ordinance, grocery workers would receive an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Council will decide whether to approve hazard pay for grocery workers on Tuesday.

Under the proposed ordinance, stores over 10,000 square feet in size primarily selling groceries, or stores with 10,000 square feet of space dedicated to selling groceries would be required to pay workers an additional $4 an hour.

Cities and towns could opt out by passing a resolution, the ordinance states.

The decision comes as western Washington deals with a fourth COVID-19 wave that has led to a few counties, including Pierce, to roll back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Pierce County failed to meet the required metrics for case rates and hospitalizations to stay in Phase 3, a "further indication of Pierce County's ongoing community health risks," the ordinance states.

The ordinance would expire when Gov. Jay Inslee declares an end to the emergency proclamation brought on by the pandemic, or an earlier date determined by the county council.

The council will review the ordinance about 90 days after it goes into effect.