Fife warehouse considered a total loss in early Saturday morning fire

FIFE, Wash. — A fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Fife has left a warehouse a total loss, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
The Tacoma Fire Department said fighters responded to the warehouse, located in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue East, north of Interstate 5, just before 4 a.m.
The arriving Tacoma Fire Department firefighters said they found the fire ripping through the roof of the building.
Firefighters continued working at scene through 7 a.m., dousing hotspots.
Nearby fire departments also responded to the scene after it was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.
The Tacoma Fire department did not report any injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire but the Tacoma Fire Department said the building is considered a total loss.