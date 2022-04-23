Fife warehouse considered a total loss in early Saturday morning fire

Tacoma Fire Department firefighters said they found the fire ripping through the roof of the building.

FIFE, Wash. — A fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Fife has left a warehouse a total loss, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The Tacoma Fire Department said fighters responded to the warehouse, located in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue East, north of Interstate 5, just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters continued working at scene through 7 a.m., dousing hotspots.

Nearby fire departments also responded to the scene after it was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

The incident commander has upgraded this two a 2-alarm fire to bring in additional resources. Multiple aerial master streams are in being used fight the blaze. pic.twitter.com/Xzn9LwM04k — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) April 23, 2022

The Tacoma Fire department did not report any injuries.